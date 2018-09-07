England's Harry Kane says his World Cup campaign left room for improvement
By Zinny Boswell
England captain and World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane says he "could have done better" at this summer's tournament in Russia.
Kane scored six goals in Russia - once against Colombia, twice against Tunisia and a hat-trick against Panama - as he led England to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.
However, the Tottenham striker was less clinical in the semi-final defeat to Croatia - unable to convert a gilt-edged chance in the first half to send England into a 2-0 lead.
Speaking ahead of Saturday's Nations League opener against Spain, live on Sky Sports, Kane said: "I think I could have done better at the World Cup if I'm totally honest.
"It was great and I scored some good goals and important goals. But there was stuff I could've done better as well - certain finishes and certain movements, but that is all part of the learning curve.
"I remember coming back and talking to people about it, that to win a Golden Boot at a World Cup and think you could do better is exciting because it means there's lots of improvement and I'm at a high level already.
"I feel fully fit, we've come back and started the season well from a club point of view so hopefully I can take that into the games here. "
