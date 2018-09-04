Paul Pogba will not captain France, says Didier Deschamps

Paul Pogba will not captain France against Germany despite wearing the armband for Manchester United

Didier Deschamps says Manchester United's Paul Pogba will not captain France for their UEFA Nations League clashes with Germany and the Netherlands.

Pogba was tipped to wear the armband for his country after stepping up to captain the Red Devils for the first four Premier League games of the season.

With regular France skipper Hugo Lloris missing out with a thigh injury, Deschamps says he will be relying on his vice-captains, Blaise Matuidi and Raphael Varane, without altering the hierarchy.

"Although Paul did great things at the World Cup, I do not intend to upset the established order," Deschamps said.

The world champions reported back to their Clairefontaine training base on Monday before they kick-off the new UEFA Nations League on Thursday night when they face 2014 World Cup winners Germany in Munich, live on Sky Sports Football.

A large banner congratulating France on their World Cup win greeted the players at Clairefontaine

Back-up goalkeeper Steve Mandanda was also absent, as the rest of the squad which triumphed in Russia was welcomed back to the training camp with a banner translating to "welcome to our champions" and a two-star-studded carpet.

"We have to manage the title of world champion, but it's not a weight or a burden to carry," said Deschamps. "It's quite the opposite.

Nos Bleus sont de retour à Clairefontaine ! #FiersdetreBleus⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/QYxslXBMqE — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) September 3, 2018

"With all the positive aspects being world champion has brought, on the sporting front but also from a human and psychological standpoint, it's a huge boost."

After the Germany game, France host the Netherlands at the Stade de France on Sunday in their first home match since winning the World Cup by beating Croatia in July.

