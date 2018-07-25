Brazil coach Tite handed new deal despite World Cup disappointment
Last Updated: 25/07/18 11:31pm
Tite will remain as Brazil coach until 2022 despite the team's World Cup quarter-final exit in Russia, the country’s football federation [CBF] has announced.
The 57-year-old who has been in charge since August 2016, is the first Brazil coach to extend his deal after a World Cup since the 1978 edition of the tournament.
"The federation has given us the conditions to build an environment of unity and professionalism It's a great challenge and we are happy to face it, already focused on our next matches and competitions," Tite said in a statement.
His side were knocked out by Belgium in the quarter-finals at Russia 2018 in only his second defeat at the helm.
Brazil will next face USA in a friendly in September. The team's next big tournament is the 2019 Copa America, an event the country will host.
