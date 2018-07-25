Brazil coach Tite handed new deal despite World Cup disappointment

Tite's new contract expires after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Tite will remain as Brazil coach until 2022 despite the team's World Cup quarter-final exit in Russia, the country’s football federation [CBF] has announced.

The 57-year-old who has been in charge since August 2016, is the first Brazil coach to extend his deal after a World Cup since the 1978 edition of the tournament.

"The federation has given us the conditions to build an environment of unity and professionalism It's a great challenge and we are happy to face it, already focused on our next matches and competitions," Tite said in a statement.

His side were knocked out by Belgium in the quarter-finals at Russia 2018 in only his second defeat at the helm.

Brazil will next face USA in a friendly in September. The team's next big tournament is the 2019 Copa America, an event the country will host.