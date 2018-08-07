Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Pick your Manchester City team to face Arsenal

Last Updated: 07/08/18 1:18pm

Who should be included in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team?
Who should be included in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team?

Manchester City kick off their 2018/19 Premier League season against Arsenal - but who should be in Pep Guardiola's first XI?

Manchester City look in good shape to defend the Premier League title with an abundance of options at Pep Guardiola's disposal.

Arsenal vs Man City

August 12, 2018, 3:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

But we want to know what City line-up you would select for their opener against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

Use our team selector below to choose a formation and pick your team. You can then share your XI with your friends on social media and send it to us @SkySportsPL...

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.

Fantasy Football is back!

Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK