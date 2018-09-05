David Beckham's MLS team to be called Inter Miami

David Beckham's new MLS franchise will be named Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, the club confirmed

David Beckham's Major League Soccer franchise will be called Inter Miami, it has been announced.

The club, owned by the former Manchester United player's company Miami Beckham United, unveiled their new name and logo with a video on Twitter.

"Four years ago, we dreamt of a soccer club. Today, we're proud to announce the official crest of that club. Join us on a journey that has only just begun," it said.

THIS IS US. THIS IS MIAMI.#InterMiamiCF #ThisIsMiami #MLS

The full name of the team will be Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, to symbolise the strong Spanish-speaking community within the population of the Florida city.

The club's motto "Libertas, Unitas, Fortuna" pays tribute to the concepts of freedom, unity, solidarity, inclusiveness, opportunity and good fortune for all.

"This is such a proud day for myself and for the entire team," Beckham said in a press release.

"We are taking another important step in establishing our club and today marks an important moment in the history of Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami."

Managing owner Jorge Mas added: "Our city and our fans draw their strength from the dreams of a global population that calls Miami home.

"It is only fitting that our name pays tribute to the inclusiveness that makes us who we are."

Beckham announced his plans to form an MLS franchise in January and the club will officially start competing in the American top flight in 2020.

Inter Miami has yet to find a home and in November the city's voters will go to the polls for a referendum on a no-bid lease to build the club's stadium for a reported $1bn.