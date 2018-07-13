WATCH: DC United's new stadium where Wayne Rooney will play

0:36 Take a tour of DC United's new 20,000 capacity stadium, Audi Field, where Wayne Rooney could make his MLS debut on Sunday Take a tour of DC United's new 20,000 capacity stadium, Audi Field, where Wayne Rooney could make his MLS debut on Sunday

Tour DC United's new 20,000-capacity stadium where Wayne Rooney could make his MLS debut in the early hours of Sunday.

England's all-time leading goalscorer could be involved when DC United play their first game at Audi Field.

Rooney has created quite a buzz since moving to America, and has admitted that the new stadium played a big role in his decision to join the MLS side.

He said: "Thank you to all the owners of the football club for creating this beautiful stadium.

Live MLS: Rooney's Debut Live on

"When I spoke to them about coming here to play I could tell the excitement they had with the stadium.

"Hopefully in the next few years we can bring titles and trophies to this wonderful new stadium."

Watch the video above for a view of the field and a behind-the-scenes look at the locker room and the walk out to the pitch.