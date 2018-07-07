World Cup day 24 in a nutshell: England set up semi-final with Croatia

England manager Gareth Southgate during the victory over Sweden

We round up Saturday's talking points as England reach the World Cup semi-final, where they will face Croatia.

Here's all the talking points from the 23rd day of this summer's World Cup...

The reports

Sweden 0-2 England

Headers from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli gave England a 2-0 win over Sweden as they reached their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

England dominated the ball in Samara and were good value for the victory, but did have goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to thank for avoiding a nervous ending.

After a laboured start, England took the lead through Maguire's header from a corner (30), his first international goal and England's fifth from a set-piece at this World Cup, more than any other side.

Alli doubled England's lead on 58 minutes with another header, creeping in at the back post to convert Jesse Lingard's cute delivery.

2:31 England fans up and down the country react to the victory over Sweden England fans up and down the country react to the victory over Sweden

Russia 2-2 Croatia (3-4 on pens)

Croatia overcame World Cup hosts Russia 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra-time to set up a semi-final showdown with England.

Ivan Rakitic struck the crucial spot-kick after Fedor Smolov and Mario Fernandes failed from the spot for Russia to settle a gritty quarter-final in Sochi on Saturday evening.

Denis Cheryshev's stunner (31) had earned Russia a first-half lead in front of a boisterous home crowd, but that was cancelled out eight minutes later when Andrej Kramaric headed in.

Domagoj Vida (100) headed Croatia in front in extra-time only for Fernandes to equalise five minutes from the end to take the game to penalties, but Stanislav Chercheshov's players were unable to replicate their shootout success over Spain and exit their own tournament at the quarter-final stage.

Croatia celebrate beating Russia on penalties

Key quotes

England manager Gareth Southgate: "We are a team that are still improving, we know where we are and we are having success because everybody is working hard on the field.

"The collective has been key, all of the support staff, all of the players have been tight. To get through the two games we had this week, we needed all of that because we're not the finished article."

Sweden manager Janne Andersson: "I definitely believe England are good enough to win the World Cup. They are forceful, well organised. I want to pay tribute to the team and the coach.

"They are a good football side and they don't give a lot away. I believe that they are perfectly able to go all the way."

Janne Andersson (right) applauds the Sweden fans after the match

Moment of the day

It had to be Maguire's header to set England on their way.

England corners have been compared to winning a penalty in recent weeks, such is their dominance inside the box from deliveries. They have now scored five in this tournament from set pieces, and the 'love train' got another airing inside the Sweden box on 30 minutes as Maguire came piling in to head home.

It was a dominant performance, summed up by the Leicester man's dominant header.

Harry Maguire celebrates scoring against Sweden

Tweet of the day

Yeah so a good header doesn’t hurt. I mean the moment you head it proper, you feel it’s a good one. Know what I mean love? pic.twitter.com/a5b8UqDjv2 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 7, 2018

Stat of the day

England - who scored with both shots on target in this match - have found the net with 10 of their last 13 shots on target at the 2018 World Cup.

In the news

Neymar issued an emotional statement following Brazil's World Cup exit on Friday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward wrote on Instagram: "I can say this is the saddest moment of my career. The pain is very great because we knew we could get there. We knew we had the conditions to go further and make history.

Neymar issued an emotional statement on Saturday

"It is difficult to want to find the strength to want to play football again, but I'm sure God will give me enough strength to face anything.

"I'll never stop thanking God, even in defeat, because I know that your way is much better than mine.

"Very happy to be part of this team, I am proud of all."