Paul Merson's World Cup semi-final predictions: England and Belgium to win

Paul Merson gives his verdict on the World Cup semi-finals as England, Croatia, Belgium and France battle it out in Russia.

With England looking to continue their assault towards the final and Belgium and France clashing in the other last-four match, the Magic Man pundit has offered his views on how things will unfold.

France v Belgium (Tuesday, 7pm)

They have made France favourites for this but I don't see it. Belgium were outstanding in the first half against Brazil, second half they hung on. Brazil had so many shots in the end, and you don't want France having that many.

I find this one really hard to call. If either side won 3-0 it wouldn't shock me, but I'm going Belgium 2-1. I say that because of the front three - Hazard, De Bruyne and Lukaku - which I think is better than France's front three - Griezmann, Mbappe and Giroud.

France take on Belgium on Tuesday night

Griezmann hasn't really come to the party, and Mbappe had a great game against an ageing Argentina side who were wide open.

The only problem is, football matches are usually won with the team dictating midfield, and you'd have to take France's midfield over Belgium's. So it is really difficult to predict, it's a weird one.

PAUL'S PREDICTION: 1-2

Croatia v England (Wednesday, 7pm)

I can't see anything but an England win. I find it impossible how Croatia can play back-to-back extra time and penalties, and then come again. They were completely out on their feet late against Russia.

With 30 minutes to go in this game I think England will run away with it and win comfortably. The longer the game goes on, there's no way England can't win.

England face Croatia in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday in Moscow

Is it a case of holding on? England have to be patient, and don't want to get into a gung-ho football match. Croatia have to be a like a boxer, coming out swinging, they have to hit the front.

If it's level with 30 minutes to go, there's only one winner.

In terms of the team selection, don't fix something that isn't breaking. I know Raheem Sterling hasn't scored, but I know it will happen for him.

Dele Alli shouldn't have been in the team against Sweden the way he was playing, but he's in the team because we have two goalscorers; Harry Kane, who has two chances and one goal, and Dele Alli.

His subs are going to be important with 30 minutes to go, Marcus Rashford didn't play on Saturday but I'd expect to see him on Wednesday night.

I haven't watched England and thought: 'Wow.' In any game. There are teams who have played better than England who are back home now. But it's nobody's fault. The medal you win doesn't say how you played, or the scorelines. It just says: 'Winners.'

But I'm very, very confident.

PAUL'S PREDICTION: 2-0