World Cup 2018: The best individual performances per WhoScored.com

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in England's 6-1 win over Panama

It has been a World Cup with great drama throughout but what were the best individual performances of the tournament in Russia?

Here, we pick out the top 10 displays according to WhoScored.com statistics…

Belgium's Eden Hazard was too hot for Tunisia to handle

10. Eden Hazard vs Tunisia

Kicking off the top 10 is Eden Hazard and his performance against Tunisia. The Belgian was the best-rated WhoScored.com player with a rating of 8.53 in Russia, with his outing against Tunisia his best at the tournament with a 9.16. Hazard scored twice in the 5-2 win, with his two goals coming from two shots on goal, while the 27-year-old also chipped in with three key passes and seven successful dribbles to cap off an impressive showing in the group stage match.

9. Willian vs Mexico

Willian may have struggled for his best form at the World Cup, but his performance against Mexico was excellent. As Mexico remained steadfast, the Chelsea man provided the assist for Neymar's opening goal in the 2-0 victory, that coming from one of his three key passes, while the Barcelona target completed seven dribbles as he pegged El Tri's defence back. With two tackles and one interception, the 29-year-old was good value for a WhoScored.com rating of 9.24 in the last-16 match.

8. Neymar vs Serbia

Neymar's best-rated performance at the World Cup came in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia, with the PSG star gaining a WhoScored.com rating of 9.25. The forward provided the assist for Thiago Silva's goal, that coming from one of his four key passes in the victory, while nine successful dribbles capped off a fine showing for football's most expensive player.

7. Ahmed Musa vs Iceland

Ahmed Musa was a second-half sub in the 2-0 loss to Croatia but was drafted into the starting XI for the following group game against Iceland. He didn't disappoint either as he scored twice in the 2-0 victory of the World Cup debutants. His two goals came from just three shots on goal, and the on-loan CSKA Moscow forward was a constant menace in possession as he completed four dribbles in the win. It was a superb performance from Musa, who gained a WhoScored.com rating of 9.54 in the encounter.

Ahmed Musa of Nigeria celebrates his goal against Iceland

6. Isco vs Morocco

Isco was far and away Spain's best player at the World Cup, with his standout showing coming in the 2-2 draw with Morocco. Spain came into the tournament plagued by controversy after Fernando Hierro took over the reins on the eve of the World Cup following Julen Lopetegui's exit, but Isco impressed regardless before their last-16 exit, with his performance against Morocco returning a WhoScored.com rating of 9.66. He scored with one of his two shots on goal, made three tackles, two interceptions, six key passes and completed four dribbles in the Group B stalemate.

5. Jose Gimenez vs Egypt

The best-rated performance by a defender came courtesy of Jose Gimenez in Uruguay's late win over Egypt. The Atletico Madrid centre-back powered in a late header to secure a key three points and was an effective performer at the other end of the pitch too. He won five aerial duels in the narrow victory, while the proactive side to his game was on display as he made eight clearances and nine interceptions, the second most in a World Cup match, to return a WhoScored.com rating of 9.74.

4. Kylian Mbappe vs Argentina

The highest rated outing in the knockout stages was by Kylian Mbappe in France's entertaining 4-3 win over Argentina in the last-16 stage. It was a hugely impressive performance by the teenager, who ultimately won the young player of the tournament gong. Mbappe scored twice in a match match-winningay and made seven successful dribbles as he gained a WhoScored.com rating of 9.77.

Kylian Mbappe scored two goals for France in their win over Argentina

3. Harry Kane vs Panama

Like Mbappe, Harry Kane gained a WhoScored.com rating of 9.77, that coming against Panama, but having played fewer minutes in the 6-1 group stage victory, the England striker pips his French counterpart to the podium. Kane scored with his three shots on goal in the thumping win, while one key pass and one interception helped push his score so far.

2. Aleksandr Golovin vs Saudi Arabia

Chelsea and Juventus target Aleksandr Golovin churned out a man of the match display in the tournament's opening game as Russia smashed Saudi Arabia 5-0. Golovin provided two assists and netted a late free-kick in a five-star performance for both player and country. With five key passes and one successful dribble, the 22-year-old earned a WhoScored.com rating of 9.80 in the victory, the second best individual match rating in a World Cup match.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain

The top-rated performance at the World Cup came early on in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning display in Portugal's entertaining 3-3 draw with Spain. The forward returned a WhoScored.com rating of 9.83 in the stalemate as he bagged a hat-trick, the 51st in World Cup history, against Spain, with the 33-year-old netting with three of his four shots in the Group B match. One key pass and five aerial duels won capped off a fine display for Ronaldo in a man of the match performance.