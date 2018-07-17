Joey Barton's Fleetwood in talks to sign Ched Evans on loan

Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town are understood to be in advanced talks with Sheffield United ahead of a season-long loan for striker Ched Evans.

The former Welsh international, in his second spell at Bramall Lane, struggled to break into Chris Wilder's side and believes a loan period and regular football will benefit him.

The 29-year-old Evans, who has been capped 13 times by Wales, failed to score in 13 appearances for the Blades last season.

Barton is heading into his first season in management with Fleetwood, who finished 14th in League One last season.