European Paper Talk: Thiago Alcantara wants Barcelona return

Thiago Alcantara has been linked with Manchester United

The transfer window is in full swing and our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the continental media to round up the latest news from Europe.

Spain

Neymar is happy to rebuff interest from Real Madrid and remain at Paris Saint-Germain, but only if the French club make him feel like the most important player at the club. Kylian Mbappe, born and raised in Paris, will return to PSG as the golden boy of French football having helped Les Bleus to World Cup glory but Neymar feels as though he is still the Ligue 1's side prized asset. (El Pais)

Real Sociedad have ended their interest in Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal. The Spaniard, 32, has one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates. (Mundo Deportivo)

Transfer Centre LIVE!

Thiago Alcantara wants to return to Barcelona. The reported Manchester United transfer target has spent five trophy-laden years with Bayern Munich, but the 27-year-old has reportedly asked the Bundesliga club to grant his wish of returning to Barca. Bayern are open to selling the Spain international. (AS)

1:39 The World Cup is a great opportunity for players to showcase themselves ahead of the summer transfer window. But who caught your eye the most at Russia 2018? The World Cup is a great opportunity for players to showcase themselves ahead of the summer transfer window. But who caught your eye the most at Russia 2018?

Juventus have stepped up their interest in Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin. The Uruguay international has a £17.8m release clause in his contract, which expires next summer. The Serie A champions have already made a significant move in the transfer market this summer, securing Cristiano Ronaldo's services from Real Madrid for £105m. (Diario AS)

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Adrien Rabiot ahead of a potential swoop for the PSG midfielder. The midfielder's contract expires next summer and is keen on the idea of embarking on a new chapter with the Catalan giants. (Diario Sport)

Italy

PSG remain clear favourites to sign Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan. The Rossoneri are under pressure to sell players following Financial Fair Play breaches and the French champions may well oblige by swooping for the experienced Italy international, who has also attracted interest from Manchester United. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Leonardo Bonucci could leave AC Milan after one season

Ronaldo is working hard to maintain his fitness while on holiday so he can be ready for the start of the new Serie A season. The Portugal striker has been given an extended break following the World Cup and will miss most of Juve's pre-season matches. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Following the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as head coach, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has stepped up his pursuit of Juventus pair Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani. Sarri has hinted that the Blues need to add a quality centre-back while Higuain has been targeted as a potential replacement for Alvaro Morata, whose future remains unclear. (Corriere dello Sport)

France

Bordeaux forward Malcom is edging closer to Everton. The 21-year-old Brazilian was missing from the Ligue 1 club's training session on Wednesday as his representatives attempt to secure a move to the Toffees. Malcom emerged as one of the hottest properties in France last season after scoring 12 goals in 38 games for Les Girondins. (L'Equipe)

Everton look set to sign Malcom

Germany

Robert Lewandowski wants a meeting with Bayern Munich bosses amid reports linking him with a move away from the Bundesliga giants. The 29-year-old striker endured a difficult World Cup in Russia, failing to score as Poland finished bottom of their group and has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent days. (Sport BILD)

Belgium

Everton are interested in signing Belgium international Adnan Januzaj. The 23-year-old former Manchester United forward has found form again with Real Sociedad and has attracted interest from new Toffees boss Marco Silva. (Het Nieuwsblad)

Thibaut Courtois is expected to complete his transfer to Real Madrid in the coming days. The Chelsea goalkeeper has agreed personal terms with the Champions League winners and will put pen to paper on a four-year deal. Real will pay around £35m for the 26-year-old. Chelsea have targeted Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel as a Courtois' replacement. (Het Nieuwsblad)