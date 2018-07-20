European Paper Talk: Chelsea, Man Utd interested in Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal could reportedly be set to leave Bayern Munich

All the latest transfer news from around Europe, with Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly interested in Arturo Vidal.

Spain

Despite reports linking Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid, current No 1 Keylor Navas will stay and fight for his place. (AS)

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has caught the eye of Valencia. The Spanish club are keen to sign him on loan, with the intention of eventually making the deal permanent. (Super Deporte)

Timothy Fosu-Mensah spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace

Fulham are continuing their pursuit of Espanyol midfielder David Lopez. They have increased their bid for the 28-year-old from £13.5m to £17.88m. (El Mundo)

Italy

Roma have made contact with Bordeaux winger Malcom's representatives and are preparing to make an official offer for the Brazilian. The 21-year-old has been linked with Tottenham and Everton. (Sky Italia)

Chelsea have had a €30m (£26.86m) offer rejected for Juventus centre-back Mattia Caldara, who they were looking to sign instead of team-mate Daniele Rugani. Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain have also made offers for Caldara. (calciomercato)

Will Malcom move to Roma?

Inter Milan are close to signing World Cup runner-up Sime Vrsaljko from Atletico Madrid. The Italian side have tabled a €6m (£5.37m) loan bid with a €25m (£22.38m) option to buy for the full-back, and the Croatian is understood to be pushing for the move. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea and Manchester City are joined by Barcelona in the chase for Miralem Pjanic. Juventus would want €80m (£71.62m) for the 28-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Germany

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich. The Chile midfielder would set them back €31m (£27.75m). (Bild)

James Rodriguez was rumoured to want to return to Real Madrid to try and reignite his career in the Spanish capital under new manager Julen Lopetegui, but it seems he's staying in Munich. New Bayern manager Niko Kovac was asked about the player's situation and replied: "It sure looks like he's staying here." (Kicker)

France

Leicester are looking to replace one Algerian winger with another as they are interested in Monaco's Rachid Ghezzal. The 26-year-old would be available for as little as €4m (£3.58m). (Le10 Sport)