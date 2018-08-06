Martyn Waghorn set for Derby medical after turning down Middlesbrough

Martyn Waghorn is set to have a medical at Derby County

Martyn Waghorn is due to have a medical at Derby later on Monday before signing for the club.

The player has turned down the chance to join Middlesbrough in favour of Frank Lampard's side, Sky Sports News understands.

Derby matched Middlesbrough's bid of £5million for the striker, and the player has now agreed terms with the east Midlands club.

Ipswich had initially set a £10m valuation on the player, who scored 16 Championship goals and provided 11 assists last season following his £250,000 move from Rangers.

Waghorn played no part in Ipswich's opening Championship game of the season on Saturday, a 2-2 draw at Portman Road against newly-promoted Blackburn Rovers.