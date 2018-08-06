European Paper Talk: Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United

Just days remain for English sides to complete their summer transfer business ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Although clubs around Europe have a little longer to conclude their deals, time is beginning to run out and rumours of last-minute moves abound.

Here, our friends at Football Whispers bring you the latest transfer news from across the continent.

SPAIN

Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United this summer, with his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho having broken down. Barcelona and Juventus are battling for the World Cup-winning Frenchman's signature and the Italian champions are willing to offer playmaker Miralem Pjanic in part-exchange. Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, is currently in England to orchestrate the 25-year-old's exit from Old Trafford. (Mundo Deportivo)

Everton have reached an agreement with Barcelona over the signing of Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina. The 23-year-old, who was linked with Manchester United, will move to Goodison Park in a deal worth £28.5m, signing a five-year contract. (Sport)

Valencia have told Real Madrid they must pay Rodrigo's full £107m release clause if they want to sign the 27-year-old Spain international. The former Bolton loanee, who was on Madrid's books earlier in his career, scored 16 La Liga goals last season. (Marca)

GERMANY

Manchester United have made contact with Bayern Munich to discuss a potential deal for Jerome Boateng. The German champions value the 2014 World Cup-winning centre-back at £44.5m. (Bild)

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal to sign Axel Witsel from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian. The Belgium international will sign a four-year deal at the Westfalenstadion. (Bild)

FRANCE

Liverpool are unlikely to make another move for Nabil Fekir before the English transfer window closes on Thursday. A future approach cannot be ruled out, but the Reds' concerns over the condition of the Lyon star's knee - which was injured in 2016 - have put paid to any possible deal this summer. (L'Equipe)

ITALY

Italian champions Juventus have slapped an £18m price tag on West Ham United, Newcastle United and Leicester City target Stefano Sturaro. The four-cap Italy international has been with Juve since 2014, but the arrival of former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can this summer has pushed him down the pecking order in Turin. (Calciomercato)

AC Milan are hopeful of signing Brazilian winger Bernard. The 25-year-old, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea, is available on a free transfer after his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk expired this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)