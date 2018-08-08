Brad Smith joins Seattle Sounders on season-long loan from Bournemouth
Last Updated: 08/08/18 5:33pm
Bournemouth defender Brad Smith has joined MLS club Seattle Sounders on a season-long loan.
The Australia international made 11 first-team appearances for Bournemouth after moving from Liverpool in 2016, and missed the majority of last season with a hip injury.
The new season is here
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels for over 500 live games of football this season. Find out more.
Bournemouth retain the option in January to recall Smith from Seattle, who are currently eighth in the Western Conference.
"Brad is a good player with a strong background and a skillset that we believe fits the style we want to play in the most important part of our season," Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer told the club's website.
Welcome to the club, Brad Smith! 💚💙— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) August 8, 2018
24-year-old fullback joins the Sounders on loan from English Premier League’s AFC Bournemouth.
📝 https://t.co/JX5C6qoTCW pic.twitter.com/STm3glWla0
"He has participated at some of the elite levels of professional football, and we think he can give us some immediate help down the homestretch."
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.