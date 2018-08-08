Jordan Williams completes move to Barnsley from Huddersfield

Jordan Williams made nine appearances on loan at Bury last season

Huddersfield defender Jordan Williams has completed a permanent move to Barnsley on a four-year deal.

The 18-year-old right-back has joined the League One club for an undisclosed fee.

Williams, who is an England U18 international, made nine appearances on loan at Bury last season.

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel said: "Jordan will bring something a bit different to the squad and I am happy to have him in my side.

"He's very fast and clever, this is the type of player that can play how we want to play and by signing a long contract he has committed to our project here. We know he will come in and work hard and learn our style."

Elsewhere, Huddersfield are interested in signing Montpellier winger Isaac Mbenza, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands Terriers boss David Wagner is keen to add another wide player to his squad after selling Tom Ince to Stoke.

Huddersfield have made a number of signings this summer after avoiding relegation in their first season back in the top flight.

Terence Kongolo, Ramadan Sobhi, Jonas Lossl and Florent Hadergjonaj have already joined the club for significant transfer fees, while Ben Hamer, Juninho Bacuna and Erik Durm have arrived on free transfers

Huddersfield begin their Premier League campaign at home to Chelsea on August 11.

