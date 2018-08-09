Football News

Brighton set to sign Wigan Athletic defender Dan Burn

Last Updated: 09/08/18 12:10pm

Dan Burn played 45 times for Wigan Athletic in League One last season
Wigan Athletic defender Dan Burn is set to join Brighton, Sky Sports News understands.

Burn will be immediately loaned back to Wigan, initially until January, but possibly for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old will become Brighton's 11th signing of the summer.

Burn has made 95 appearances and scored seven goals for Wigan since joining the club in 2016 as a free agent after leaving Fulham.

He has also had previous loan spells with Yeovil Town and Birmingham City.

