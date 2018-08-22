European Paper Talk: Real Madrid decline offer for Chelsea's Willian

Willian has attracted interest from Spain this summer

The transfer window may have closed in the Premier League and Serie A but clubs in Spain, France and Germany are looking to strengthen their squads before the August 31 deadline.

Spain

Mino Raiola is putting pressure on Manchester United to sell Paul Pogba to Barcelona, but the Catalan club do not think a transfer this summer is feasible. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barca will instead focus on trying to bring PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot to the Camp Nou for €50m (£44.9m). France international Rabiot, 23, has rejected PSG's most recent contract offer and becomes a free agent next summer, meaning the Ligue 1 champions may have to reluctantly agree to a sale. Barca's technical director Eric Abidal has already met with Rabiot's mother and agent Veronique and the board are "confident" a deal can be done before August 31. (Mundo Deportivo)

Adrien Rabiot has been linked with Barcelona

Manchester City could make a shock emergency loan move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas following Claudio Bravo's Achilles injury. Chilean international Bravo is out for an indefinite period leaving City without a recognised back-up keeper other than unproven 20-year-old Daniel Grimshaw. Although the Premier League transfer window has closed, City could apply for an emergency loan due to the nature of Bravo's injury and Navas may be available following Madrid's purchase of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea. (AS)

Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis has told the club he wants to leave for Paris Saint-Germain in a €30m (£26.9m) switch. PSG are poised to activate the Brazilian international's release clause and Filipe is keen to move on after falling behind World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez in the pecking order at the Wanda Metropolitano. The 33-year-old is also out of contract next summer and is unlikely to sign a new deal. (AS)

Filipe Luis looks set to leave Atletico Madrid

Chelsea's Willian has been offered to Real Madrid. However, the La Liga side have responded to say he is not the profile of player they are looking for at the moment. (Onda Cero)

Real Madrid are pushing for one more signing before the end of the transfer window but it looks unlikely to be Valencia striker Rodrigo. Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui is a huge admirer of the Spain international but the club's board are reluctant to enter negotiations over a player who has a €120m (£107.9m) release clause. Rodrigo played for Real Madrid's reserve side before joining Benfica in 2010. (Marca)

Italy

Miralem Pjanic's new contract at Juventus is worth €6.5m (£5.85m) per year making him the second-highest paid player at the club after Cristiano Ronaldo. Pjanic, 28, has extended his deal until 2023 after the midfielder has spent the summer linked with Real Madrid and Manchester City. (Corriere dello Sport)

Miralem Pjanic signed a new deal with Juventus this week

Paris Saint-Germain have contacted Juventus over the availability of veteran midfielder Sami Khedira but the Italian champions expect the German international to sign a new contract. Khedira, 31, is on the verge of agreeing a one-year extension in Turin as he becomes a free agent in 2019. (Tuttosport)

France

PSG winger Julian Draxler has emerged as a transfer target for Sevilla but if the Spanish club can't afford the German international they will turn to Nice forward Allan Saint-Maximin. Draxler doesn't fit in Thomas Tuchel's plans this season although is under contract until 2021 and PSG want to recoup some of the €40m (£35.9m) they paid Wolfsburg in 2017. Saint-Maximin, 21, would still cost in the region of €20m (£17.9m) and would demand lower wages, although Real Sociedad are also interested. (France Football)

Aston Villa are expected to complete the loan signing of Lille's Anwar El Ghazi after the Dutch winger has fallen out of favour under coach Christophe Galtier. El Ghazi is one of the higher earners at Lille and the club are keen to ease their wage bill, especially as they now have nine attacking players in their squad. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre has declared his dream signings are PSG forward Kylian Mbappe and Chelsea winger Eden Hazard… if money was no object. Favre was asked who he'd like to sign the most out of Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Robert Lewandowski and replied with Mbappe and Hazard as his "dream transfers". Favre said, "When Hazard has the ball - oh la la." (Sport Bild)