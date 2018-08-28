Europ papers: Jose Mourinho rift with Man Utd board intensified by Anthony Martial future

Anthony Martial was omitted from Manchester United's squad to face Spurs altogether

France

Anthony Martial is still looking to leave Manchester United, but the club have rejected offers from AC Milan and Atlético Madrid as the board want to keep their French star. The decision on whether to sell the Frenchman has created a rift between manager José Mourinho and vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who have differing ideas regarding the player's future. (RMC Sport)

Italy

Kevin Strootman is in France to finalise a transfer to Olympique Marseille. The Ligue 1 side will pay Roma around £25m including add-ons for his services. (Sky Italia)

Kevin Strootman is close to sealing a move to France

Besiktas are interested in Torino midfielder Adem Ljalic, and are aiming to sign the player before the end of the transfer window. They have already submitted a loan offer which contains an option to buy in the future. (Cuore Toro)

Spain

La Liga side Eibar are interested in taking West Ham's Reece Oxford on loan for the rest of the season. Like the Hammers, the Basque club are yet to claim a point in the league this season and are looking for last-minute reinforcements. Eibar sporting director Fran Garagarza wants to add an option-to-buy of £1.8m in the loan deal. (Marca)

Rayo Vallecano have their sights set on Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula. The former France U21 international was a record signing for the Premier League club when he joined in January 2016 but could move on this week. (Cadena Ser)

Paris Saint-Germain's search for a left-back continues right up until the deadline, and the latest player to be linked is Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro. (AS)

Borussia Dortmund's pursuit of Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer looks to be coming to a close as the Bundesliga side agreed a loan deal of around £2.3m plus the option to buy for £23m next summer. They are now waiting for the player to agree terms. (Diario Sport)

Portugal

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires is close to joining Benfica. The Brazilian currently plays his trade in China with Jiangsu Suning but is expected to move back to Europe on a loan deal for the rest of his contract before the end of the transfer window. (O Jogo)