Sweden have prepared for penalties, says coach Janne Andersson

Andreas Granqvist is certain to take a penalty should the tie go all the way

Sweden coach Janne Anderson says his team have a plan should Saturday's World quarter-final against England go to a penalty shootout

Sweden have a fully fit squad ahead of the game and Andersson confirmed they have an approach which mirrors England's meticulous preparations.

"Generally speaking I believe in being thorough so we have prepared how we are going to deal with extra-time and penalties," he said.

"We did already before the previous match, if we needed them we have our approach and ideas of who is going to take penalties."

Meanwhile, captain Andreas Granqvist, Sweden's regular penalty taker, has his eyes set on stopping Harry Kane. He believes this will be key to beating England in the World Cup quarter-final.

Andreas Granqvist thinks Harry Kane is a major threat for England at set pieces

Kane is the competition's top scorer with six goals, five of which have come from either penalties or set pieces. Granqvist is under no illusion that set pieces are a strong part of England's game.

"We have been very strong on set-pieces but this is one of England's strengths as well and they have Harry Kane, who is really dangerous in the penalty box," Granqvist told the press conference.

"We need to be very strong in the box and make sure they don't get the service they need.

"He (Kane) is incredibly skilled, not just on penalties, but as a striker - he is good at everything.

"It's going to be a very tough match against him but we're going to do everything to stop him."

Andreas Granqvist has all eyes on the World Cup quarter-final despite becoming a father for the second time on Thursday

Former Wigan defender Granqvist became a father for the second time on Thursday night but stayed with the Sweden camp in Russia.

"I didn't sleep very much last night so I'm glad it's happened now. My wife did a wonderful job and everything went well.

"It's a dream for every player to play a quarter-final in the World Cup. I am looking forward to the match to get the best possible result."