England good enough to win the World Cup, says Janne Andersson

England beat Sweden 2-0 on Saturday in Samara

Sweden manager Janne Andersson feels England are good enough to win the World Cup after beating his side 2-0 on Saturday.

Headed goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli either side of half-time in Samara sent England to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

Sweden threatened on the odd occasion, with Jordan Pickford making three fine saves, but Andersson conceded that England are well organised, and paid tribute to Gareth Southgate's side.

Janne Andersson (right) applauds the Sweden fans after the match

"Yes I definitely believe England are good enough to win the World Cup. They are forceful, well organised. I want to pay tribute to the team and the coach.

"They are a good football side and they don't give a lot away. I believe that they are perfectly able to go all the way."

Andersson's side beat Switzerland in the last 16, and were looking to reach the last four for the first time since 1994.

The 55-year-old could not pinpoint what went wrong on Saturday, but did note that Sweden struggled to get past England's five-man defence.

Gareth Southgate celebrates England's victory over Sweden

"I'm not sure anything went wrong as such. We were faced with a really good opponent and we didn't reach peak performance.

"The margins are quite small. It's difficult to create opportunities against a team that is playing a five-man defence.

"There were very few openings generally from the English side. We were faced with a good team, England were the best team today. It's not always something goes wrong, sometimes your opponent is better. I have the greatest respect for them, and congratulations to England."