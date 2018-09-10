Aleksandar Mitrovic's strike helps Serbia draw with Romania

0:30 Aleksandar Mitrovic lashed home a volley in Serbia's draw with Romania Aleksandar Mitrovic lashed home a volley in Serbia's draw with Romania

Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his good scoring form with two more goals for Serbia in the Nations League, including a stunning strike their 2-2 draw with Romania.

The Fulham forward has been in red-hot form in front of goal this season, netting four times already in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old was at it again for his country on Monday night, finding the back of the net either side of half-time in Belgrade.

However, it was the striker's second effort against Romania that really caught the eye as he controlled Aleksandar Kolarov's pass, before juggling the ball in the air and volleying it past a startled Ciprian Tatarusanu in the visitors' goal.

Watch the above video to see Mitrovic's stunning strike