Who's on Sky Sports this weekend?

Another bumper football weekend is in store on Sky Sports - get the lowdown on who's playing when with our handy guide.

Live football on Sky Sports Premier League

Cardiff v Newcastle

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday, 11.30am

Rafa Benitez's side lost their season opener against Tottenham in front of the Sky Sports cameras but they have another chance to impress in the lunchtime kick-off when they travel to south Wales. Neil Warnock's newcomers are also looking for their first points of the new term after losing 2-0 at Bournemouth. Join Jamie Carragher, Craig Bellamy and Danny Gabbidon to see who can get off the mark.

Manchester City v Huddersfield

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday, 12.30pm

Pep Guardiola's champions have another Super Sunday date after easing past Arsenal last weekend but the build-up to their first home game of 2018/19 has been overshadowed by Kevin De Bruyne's knee injury. David Wagner's visitors were well beaten by Chelsea in their curtain-raiser and even without De Bruyne orchestrating City attacks, are sure to face fearsome opposition.

Brighton v Manchester United

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday, 3.30pm

Jose Mourinho's side head to the south coast looking to build on their Friday Night Football victory over Leicester. Mourinho memorably criticised his fringe players after a 1-0 defeat here last season and the man he subsequently rued his side's reliance upon, Romelu Lukaku, is expected to be fit to start. Chris Hughton will hope for better after an opening defeat to Watford. Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness are in the studio for this one.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are back at the touchscreen for the first Monday Night Football of the campaign. The hosts should be buoyed by Wilfried Zaha's new deal, as well as their 2-0 win at Fulham, but Liverpool opened up in ominous fashion with a 4-0 rout of West Ham. The last Premier League Monday meeting under the lights between these sides? That dramatic 3-3 draw that saw the Reds squander a 3-0 lead in the final 11 minutes...

Live football on Sky Sports Football

Also on Sky Sports this weekend:

Birmingham v Swansea - Sky Bet Championship (Sky Sports Football and Main Event, Friday, 7pm)

Preston v Stoke - Sky Bet Championship (Sky Sports Football, Saturday, 5.15pm; Sky Sports Main Event, 5.30pm)

Seattle Sounders v LA Galaxy - MLS (Sky Sports Football, Saturday, 9pm)

Philadelphia Union v New York City FC - MLS (Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 12am)

Our football shows

Soccer AM

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky One, Saturday, 10am

Fenners, Lloyd and Jimmy return to welcome you into the weekend with another morning of football fun from Sky Studios.

Former Tottenham and Middlesbrough striker Mido drops in, while Jamie Redknapp will join us on the sofa and The Coral will perform live. You Know The Drill heads to Leeds - tune in to see how Marcelo Bielsa's boys get on.

Soccer Saturday

Sky Sports News, Saturday, 12pm; Sky Sports Football, 3pm; Sky Sports Premier League, 3.15pm

Jeff Stelling is back to guide you through another packed Saturday football schedule with news of all the goals as they go in plus plenty of fun and debate with guests Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Phil Thompson and Matt Le Tissier.

Sunday Supplement

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football,Sunday, 9.30am

Henry Winter, Shaun Custis and Steve Bates join Neil Ashton to discuss the big football talking points and look ahead to the Super Sunday action.

Goals on Sunday

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday 11am

Join Kammy, Ben Shepherd and guests on the sofa for a round-up of all the latest football news and goals.