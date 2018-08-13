Is this the start of something special for Luke Shaw at Manchester United?

Luke Shaw scored Man Utd's winning goal against Leicester on Friday

Gary Neville hopes Luke Shaw can build on his match-of-the-match performance against Leicester and kick-start his Manchester United career.

Shaw scored the decisive goal - his first in senior football - as United kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 victory over the Foxes on Friday Night Football.

Jose Mourinho hailed Shaw for his "complete performance" after the game, an assessment in stark contrast to those the Portuguese has made in the past regarding the left-back's fitness.

And speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, the former United full-back urged Shaw to use the performance as a springboard towards making the left-back position at Old Trafford his own.

"We've seen quite a lot of these young English players - there's been quite a few at Arsenal if you think of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Theo Walcott, Kieran Gibbs, Jack Wilshere and Ross Barkley is another - where the talent is there, the potential is there and it's whether they can mature and become a real player," Neville said.

"Those questions are still being asked about Luke Shaw. I have no doubt over his talent or potential having worked with him, he's a special left-back when he's fit, on form and confident.

"However, Manchester United's a tough place to play. You've got to be there every single minute of every single day - not game - and you've got to have the right mentality.

"He came in on Friday and had a couple of difficult moments in the game, but to score the goal he did will be a big moment for him.

"From a personal point of view, having been scrutinised about his fitness and other things, you hope he can take this opportunity because Manchester United do not have a plethora of left-backs.

"I know Ashley Young is playing there but Shaw must be looking at that and thinking the space is still there to jump into. You hope that it's the start of something special for him."