Matt Le Tissier chooses his England best XI - Marcus Rashford in, Raheem Sterling out

Matt le Tissier picks his best England XI

Ahead of England's opening Nations League clash with Spain, live on Sky Sports Football, we challenged Matt Le Tissier to pick his best Three Lions XI.

Gareth Southgate's men will be looking to build on their semi-final run at the World Cup when they kick-off their campaign at Wembley.

Few changes are expected from the impressive summer showing but, with Raheem Sterling and Adam Lallana ruled out, we asked Le Tiss which changes he thought should be made.

Here's who the Southampton legend and former England international has gone for...

I think Jordan Pickford has established himself as the No 1 after a decent World Cup, so that's possibly the easiest player to pick.

I'm going for the same back three of John Stones, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker. Again, after doing well at the World Cup, I don't see any reason to change that.

I think Joe Gomez has all the right attributes to play in a back three though and he's the one pushing the most, but it would be pretty hard to drop any of the guys.

Kieran Trippier is another easy one. He really really enhanced his reputation in Russia. However, the one thing that was clear was that left-back wasn't the strongest area so to have Luke Shaw back playing regularly is a major boost. To have a natural player there who can get forward will be a real asset and it is great to see him doing the business again.

Trippier scored the goal that looked like it would send England to the World Cup final

You'd probably have Jordan Henderson in there for a holding midfield as we don't have many options in that area and I'm not a huge fan of Eric Dier.

I also think we're looking pretty short of options in the attacking midfield area. Jesse Lingard has done pretty well but the players in that area of the pitch are a touch fortunate that the competition isn't particularly fierce, especially with Sterling and Lallana out.

So then it's Marcus Rashford, Dele Alli and Harry Kane who complete the attacking line-up. There's not many other options to push them for those places with Jamie Vardy retiring.

I was a little bit surprised that Vardy retired. It's not exactly passed it at 31 but he obviously felt that it was the right decision for him and his family. You would've thought given his background then he wouldn't have relished every opportunity to play for his country and the early years of his career wouldn't have taken as much of a toll on his body.

Rashford only started once for England in Russia - but could get more of a chance after Jamie Vardy's retirement

I wouldn't be surprised if Kane didn't play against Switzerland as he's looking a little bit jaded, but that's fully understandable given the responsibility on him and the summer would have taken a lot out of him, mentally as much as physically.

In terms of other options, Ruben Loftus-Cheek could progress and get better, Ryan Sessengon is one for the future and I wouldn't be surprised if Danny Ings was back in the reckoning as he's looked really sharp since he's arrived at Southampton.

