Pick your England XI to face Spain in the Nations League
Use our team selector to pick your England team
Last Updated: 06/09/18 11:00am
Who should Gareth Southgate select for England's Nations League opener against Spain?
England are back in competitive action on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and will be looking to build on their positive World Cup in Russia.
Southgate has largely stood by his semi-finalists from the summer with his latest squad but we want to know who you would pick in your starting XI this weekend.
England vs Spain
September 8, 2018, 7:00pm
Live on
With Raheem Sterling and Adam Lallana out of the squad with injury, there are decisions to be made in midfield and attack, while Danny Rose and Luke Shaw will be fighting for the left wing-back slot after Ashley Young's omission.
Use our team selector below to pick your team and then share your line-up with @SkyFootball and your friends on social media...
