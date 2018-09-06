Pick your England XI to face Spain in the Nations League

If you were in Gareth Southgate's shoes, who would you select to face Spain?

England are back in competitive action on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and will be looking to build on their positive World Cup in Russia.

Southgate has largely stood by his semi-finalists from the summer with his latest squad but we want to know who you would pick in your starting XI this weekend.

With Raheem Sterling and Adam Lallana out of the squad with injury, there are decisions to be made in midfield and attack, while Danny Rose and Luke Shaw will be fighting for the left wing-back slot after Ashley Young's omission.

Use our team selector below to pick your team and then share your line-up with @SkyFootball and your friends on social media...