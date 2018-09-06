UEFA Nations League: England squad's lower-league journeys

England's squad has a wealth of lower-league experience. We take a closer look at the players' journeys to the top...

England kick off their Nations League campaign against Spain at Wembley live on Sky Sports this Saturday, with Gareth Southgate and Luis Enrique both naming youthful squads.

Enrique left out Jordi Alba and Koke from his latest squad and was unable to select retired trio Andres Iniesta, David Silva and Gerard Pique, while England's Jamie Vardy and Gary Cahill both announced their retirement last week.

Jamie Vardy, who retired from international football last week, was playing non-league football only six years ago

In addition to youth, Southgate's squad members have gained a wealth of lower-league experience, spending more than one-third of their league careers in England's lower divisions, on average.

Eric Dier is the only player in England's squad to have played for a club abroad, representing Sporting Lisbon in Portugal

League Two

England's first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford initially gained experience as a Sunderland loanee at Burton Albion in League Two and made 12 appearances in the fourth tier before playing for Carlisle in League One and Preston in the Championship.

Jack Butland made 24 appearances in League Two

Interestingly, England's other stoppers Jack Butland and Alex McCarthy have also played in League Two, with Butland making a squad-topping 24 appearances at that level with Cheltenham.

McCarthy only notched four appearances in the fourth tier with Aldershot in 2009 before rising up the tiers with Yeovil in League One and Leeds in the Championship.

League One

Harry Maguire hit stellar heights after scoring against Sweden to help send England into the World Cup semi-finals this summer, but the centre-back has played 70 per cent of his games in lower-league football - with 53 per cent in League One.

Maguire made his debut seven years ago in the Championship for hometown club Sheffield United but the Blades were relegated at the end of 2010/11, after which he represented the club 129 times in League One before signing for Hull in 2014.

Harry Maguire made 129 appearances in League One before signing for Hull

Fellow central defender James Tarkowski has only played 54 of his 200 league appearances in the Premier League, representing just 27 per cent of his entire league career - playing for Oldham in League One and Brentford in the Championship.

Meanwhile, the injured Adam Lallana appeared 83 times in England's third tier over a two-year period with Southampton, between 2009 and 2011, while Dele Alli played in League One on 74 occasions before his move to Tottenham.

Others: Pickford (51 appearances), McCarthy (47), Fabian Delph (43), Harry Kane (18) and Kyle Walker (nine).

Championship

Kieran Trippier temporarily sent the nation into a frenzy when he scored a thunderous free-kick against Croatia in Russia, but the right-back has not always played at the highest level - having spent nearly three-quarters of his career in the Championship with Barnsley and Burnley.

Kieran Trippier gained experience in the Championship with Burnley

Having made nine appearances for Northampton in League One, Kyle Walker made 48 appearances in the second tier with Sheffield United before securing a move to Spurs.

Lallana (87 appearances), Butland (86) and McCarthy (73) all gained vast experience in the Championship before hitting Premier League heights - while Butland once again plies his trade in the division after Stoke suffered relegation last term.

England vs Spain Live on

Jesse Lingard notched 47 run-outs for numerous clubs in the second tier before cementing first-team football at Manchester United, including Leicester, Birmingham, Brighton and Derby.

Others: Tarkowski (61 appearances), Walker (48), Maguire (43), Kane (35), Danny Rose (30), Pickford, John Stones (both 24), Joe Gomez (21), Jordan Henderson (10), Danny Welbeck (eight) and Fabian Delph (six).

Premier League

Only five members of England's initial 23-man squad have only ever played top-flight football: Raheem Sterling (195 appearances), Luke Shaw (107), Marcus Rashford (81), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (48) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (30).

Raheem Sterling has never played in the lower divisions

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has the most Premier League experience with 282, followed by Walker (233) and Danny Welbeck (200).

You can watch England take on Spain at Wembley live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm on Saturday

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.

Watch the Nations League live on Sky and get two football channels for one great price. Get Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football in HD - now £18 a month.