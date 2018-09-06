Christian Benteke and Marouane Fellaini withdraw from Belgium squad with injuries

2:43 Reporter Gary Cotterill is live at Belgium training as they prepare to face Scotland Reporter Gary Cotterill is live at Belgium training as they prepare to face Scotland

Christian Benteke and Marouane Fellaini have withdrawn from the Belgium squad with injuries, head coach Roberto Martinez has confirmed.

Benteke has returned to Crystal Palace due to a knee injury, while Fellaini has headed back to Manchester United with a back problem.

Speaking ahead of Belgium's opening Nations League match against Scotland on Friday - live on Sky Sports - Martinez explained: "Christian Benteke has got a bit of a sore knee and the medical departments are working together.

"Marouane Fellaini had a little pain in his back and the Manchester United medical department are taking over him. He's going to miss the two games."

Martinez also provided an update on Simon Mignolet, who has already withdrawn from the squad and returned to Liverpool.

He said: "Simon will probably be out for eight to nine days with pain in his finger and his hand. But nothing serious - he should be fit and available for his club in the next game."

Martinez did have good news regarding Eden Hazard, however. The Chelsea forward missed training on Wednesday, but the head coach says his absence was routine and he will be available to face Scotland, as well as Iceland next week.