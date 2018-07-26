Arsenal midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide leaves Arsenal for Angers
By Joe Shread
Last Updated: 26/07/18 6:29pm
Arsenal midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide has left the club to join French side Angers on a permanent deal.
The 20-year-old is returning to familiar surroundings, after spending the second half of last season on loan at the Ligue 1 side.
Reine-Adelaide joined Arsenal from French side Lens in the summer of 2015, and went on to make eight first-team appearances in his three years with the Gunners.
The French youth international was left out of the squad for Arsenal's pre-season tour to Singapore.
A statement on the Arsenal website said: "We would like to wish Jeff all the best for the future."
