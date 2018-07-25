Liverpool transfer rumours: Simon Mignolet, Sheyi Ojo

Simon Mignolet has been linked with Besiktas

Where next for Simon Mignolet? We round up the latest transfer rumours on Wednesday, July 25.

Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet will be offered an escape route from his misery by Turkish side Besiktas, reports The Sun.

Mignolet looks to have fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Allison from Roma.

Liverpool have tabled a £19.5m offer for Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida, according to L'Equipe.

The Reds are keen to add the Croatia international.

Domagoj Vida played for Croatia at the World Cup

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for £10m-rated Sheyi Ojo.

The winger scored four times in 24 appearances during a loan spell with Fulham last season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wished Emre Can all the best for his future despite the star's refusal to stay at Anfield.

"Not a lot of managers would let you play so many times when you are in the final year of your contract," said Can.

"My relationship with Klopp was always good. He wished me all the best when I told him I was leaving.

"But I always did my best. I always wanted to help the team.

Emre Can has joined Juventus after failing to agree a new contract with Liverpool

"That is what he saw. That is why he kept faith with me."

Meanwhile, Tranmere Rovers have signed goalkeeper Shamal George on loan Liverpool until January.

