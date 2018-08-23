David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of this weekend's fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory? Find out here...

Middlesbrough v West Brom, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Two of the heavyweights of the division meet at the Riverside Stadium on Friday night and both look in decent form. Middlesbrough have won their last three while West Brom thumped seven past QPR at the weekend.

This is a tough one to call between two very big, powerful sides who thrive from set-piece situations. Boro could go clear at the top at least for one night and I think they could sneak what should be an entertaining game.

Prutton predicts: 3-2 with Jay Rodriguez to score first (270/1 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest v Birmingham, Saturday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Too many draws appear to be costing Nottingham Forest again already, although they did well to claw a point back at Wigan last weekend. They have drawn three times in four games so far and need to start being a bit more ruthless.

Birmingham probably should have beaten Swansea last weekend and Garry Monk was very unhappy with how they lost at Bolton in midweek. He will hope for a response but this has to be a home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 with Lewis Grabban to score first (22/1 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa v Reading, Saturday 3pm

Aston Villa may not have beaten Brentford on Wednesday night but the way they nicked a point with the last kick of the game will feel almost as good to Steve Bruce's side.

Reading, meanwhile, had the game in their hands at Blackburn but some poor defending to concede two penalties in the second half cost them a first win of the season. That would have been a blow to them, especially since I cannot see them getting anything from Villa Park.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Blackburn v Brentford, Saturday 3pm

Blackburn will be very pleased with the way they have adjusted back to life in the Sky Bet Championship, going unbeaten in their first four games and doing well to fight back against Reading in midweek.

Brentford were excellent at Aston Villa on Wednesday night and will be gutted to have had that victory snatched away from them the way they did. Losing Neal Maupay to suspension is a blow for them, though, and I think this one will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Norwich v Leeds, Saturday 3pm

Norwich got an important victory in midweek to relieve some of the early pressure on Daniel Farke, who needs to start showing quickly that they have improved from a very disappointing campaign last season.

Leeds failed to win for the first time this season on Tuesday night but they showed great resolve in pegging Swansea back twice and Marcelo Bielsa would have been pleased with the point. I reckon they will be too good for Norwich.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

QPR v Wigan, Saturday 3pm

It's already starting to look very ominous for Steve McClaren at QPR. Their first two games of the season were narrow defeats but the way they capitulated against West Brom and Bristol City would have set alarm bells ringing.

Wigan were nothing short of superb against Stoke on Wednesday night, and it's not a result many would have predicted before the start of the game. They will be riding high after that and the form book would suggest they will claim all three points at Loftus Road.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Oxford v Burton, Saturday 3pm

Four defeats from four now for Oxford and the pressure is starting to build on Karl Robinson. They led twice against Accrington on Tuesday night but still somehow conspired to lose.

Burton, meanwhile, have not adjusted back to Sky Bet League One particularly well, picking up just one win and three points from their first four games. Confidence will not be high at the Kassam Stadium and this has got draw written all over it for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

MK Dons v Exeter, Saturday 3pm

Paul Tisdale meets his old club for the first time! It will be an emotional reunion for the new MK Dons boss with the club where he spent more than 12 years, and they have started life very well without him as they sit atop the Sky Bet League Two table.

MK have not started too badly this season either, although they have two points less than Exeter so far after drawing their last two games. I fancy the Grecians to continue their good run and steal all three points from their old boss. Away win.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other Championship predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Bolton v Sheffield United: 1-1 (5/1)

Derby v Preston: 2-1 (17/2)

Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich: 1-1 (9/2)

Stoke v Hull: 1-0 (6/1)

Swansea v Bristol City: 1-0 (11/2)

Rotherham v Millwall (Sunday 3pm): 0-2 (17/2)