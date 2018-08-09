Macclesfield Town News

Macclesfield sign Peter Vincenti from Coventry

Last Updated: 09/08/18 5:32pm

Peter Vincenti rocked up over 100 appearances for Rochdale before moving to Coventry in 2017
Peter Vincenti rocked up over 100 appearances for Rochdale before moving to Coventry in 2017

Peter Vincenti has joined Sky Bet League Two new-boys Macclesfield on a two-year deal from Coventry.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder made 24 League Two appearances for the Sky Blues last season, helping them win promotion to League One via the play-offs, and will now link up with the National League champions.

Prior to his move to Coventry, Jersey-born Vincenti scored 27 goals in 131 games for Rochdale over a four-year spell.
He will wear the No 20 shirt in what is Macclesfield's first season back in the Football League since the 2011-12 campaign.

