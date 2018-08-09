Macclesfield sign Peter Vincenti from Coventry

Peter Vincenti rocked up over 100 appearances for Rochdale before moving to Coventry in 2017

Peter Vincenti has joined Sky Bet League Two new-boys Macclesfield on a two-year deal from Coventry.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder made 24 League Two appearances for the Sky Blues last season, helping them win promotion to League One via the play-offs, and will now link up with the National League champions.

Prior to his move to Coventry, Jersey-born Vincenti scored 27 goals in 131 games for Rochdale over a four-year spell.

He will wear the No 20 shirt in what is Macclesfield's first season back in the Football League since the 2011-12 campaign.