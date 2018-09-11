Ron Walker moderator 5pts O'NEILL'S SIX CHANGESIt looks like being a more defensive formation for Ireland than the one humbled by Wales on Thursday night - and there's six changes from that game with a younger-looking line-up taking to the field tonight.Richard Keogh returns to captain the side, with Brentford's John Egan, Burnley's Kevin Long and Enda Stevens of Sheffield United joining him in defence as Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark the injured duo of Seamus Coleman and Stephen Ward drop out.Aiden O'Brien looks like he'll be starting in attack, as Jon Walters is left out of the squad altogether, and in midfield Conor Hourihane is on the bench - Shaun Williams replaces him.