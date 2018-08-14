Preston 3-1 Morecambe: Man City loanee Brandon Barker scores on North End debut

0:47 Match highlights: Preston 3-1 Morecambe Match highlights: Preston 3-1 Morecambe

Preston moved into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 victory over Morecambe at Deepdale.

First-half goals from Brandon Barker and Louis Moult gave the home side the advantage before the visitors pulled one back through Liam Mandeville.

The Shrimps' hopes of a comeback were dashed when Graham Burke added a third for Preston just before the hour.

Preston took the lead in the 14th minute when Manchester City loanee Barker received the ball just outside the box and let fly with a left-foot shot to score.

Morecambe keeper Barry Roche denied the home side a quickfire second when he saved smartly from Ryan Ledson's close-range effort, and when Shrimps left-back Luke Conlan lost possession to Burke, he picked out Moult who produced a neat finish from 12 yards to beat Roche.

Jim Bentley's side pulled one back out of the blue in first-half injury time when the Preston defence failed to deal with a long ball and Mandeville produced a superb finish.

Morecambe started the second half well but were undone by a swift counter-attack that ended with Burke slotting home Barker's cross.