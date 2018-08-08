Rangers v Maribor preview: Ryan Jack a doubt for Steven Gerrard's side

Rangers could be without Ryan Jack against Maribor

Rangers could be without Ryan Jack for their Europa League third-round tie against Maribor on Thursday following a collision on Sunday.

The midfielder, who clashed with striker Stevie May in his side's 1-1 draw with Aberdeen, will have to go through a series of concussion tests before a decision is made after he was released from Aberdeen hospital with no major concerns.

Meanwhile, Rangers' opponents Maribor will have fond memories of Scotland because of an impressive recent record in in the country, beating Celtic at Parkhead four years ago.

They also played against Liverpool last year in the Champions League, something that has helped Steven Gerrard prepare for the challenge his side face.

He said: "I know quite a lot about Maribor. I watched both their games against Liverpool last season, they were in their group so I got the chance to see them up close on a couple of occasions.

"They are a good team, they have a bit of Champions League experience, will be feeling very confident so they come to Ibrox in a good place. It will be a difficult challenge."

Team news

Gerrard has no fresh concerns, with Declan John (back), Lee Wallace (groin), Jordan Rossiter (ankle) and Graham Dorrans (knee) still missing.

New signing Borna Barisic, who has signed a four-year deal at Ibrox, will only be eligible for European competition if Rangers progress to the Europa League group stages.