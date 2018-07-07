D Cheryshev (31),M Fernandes (115)
A Kramaric (39),D Vida (100)
Russia vs Croatia
World Cup Qtr Final
7:00pm Saturday 7th July
Fisht Olympic Stadium
(Att: 44287)
Croatia win 4-3 on penalties.
Croatia reach their first World Cup semi-final since 1998. What a moment... their second straight win on penalties, and it's England up next in Moscow on Wednesday!
RUSSIA'S MISSES
Fernandes and Smolov's two penalty misses were simply dreadful. Fernandes punted his wide in bizarre fashion, and Smolov dinked his weakly, down the middle for Subasic to stick an arm out.
CROATIA REACH WORLD CUP SEMI-FINAL
After over two hours of play, it's Croatia who prevail! Hosts Russia so unlucky, but it will be Modric and Co who face England in Moscow on Wednesday!
CROATIA PENALTY - SCORED!
Rakitic scores and Croatia are in the World Cup semi-final!! Akinfeev goes the wrong way and Croatia's players bundle on top of him after a 4-3 spot-kick win.
RUSSIA PENALTY - SCORED!
If Kuzyayev misses this, Russia are out.
Right-footed, steps up... and makes no mistake again! Bottom left! 3-3.
Goalscorer Vida makes it 3-2 to Croatia. It's a good kick and Akinfeev goes the wrong way.
Russia must score the next one!
Ignashevich next up for Russia. No mistake! Down to the left as Subasic goes the other way. 2-2.
Luka Modric just about sticks away his kick and Croatia lead 2-1.
Akinfeev gets a hand to it, it hits the post and looks like it will bounce out... but it goes in. Modric roars with delight.
RUSSIA PENALTY - MISSED!
Goalscorer Fernandes is next for Russia. Subasic has been told by the ref to stay on his line. He's being watched!
Fernandes sticks it wide to the left anyway! Another woeful penalty! 1-1
CROATIA PENALTY - SAVED!
Mateo Kovacic fails! Akinfeev dives low to his left and gets an arm out to stop a fairly tame effort. It's 1-1 after two kicks each.
Dzagoev steps up... and slots it into the bottom right corner! Huge fist pump. Level now, but the advantage just with Croatia. 1-1.
Roman Zobnin steps up and makes no mistake to the goalkeeper's left. Croatia lead 1-0.
RUSSIA PENALTY - SAVED!
Second-half substitute Smolov steps up, Subasic dances on the spot, and the penalty is woeful! He dinks it slightly to the left and Subasic sticks his hand out!! Terrible, terrible penalty. 0-0.
RUSSIA 2-2 CROATIA
The penalty shootout is about to start. Let's go...
FT: That's it. After goals from both sides in extra-time, this gritty game will be settled by penalty kicks.
Both sides won their last-16 games on penalties... who will prosper this time?
120: Smolov is in a good position, but they can't find him. We'll have ONE added minute.
120: Modric stands over a free-kick near the half-way line, but it's cleared and Russia break...
119: CLOSE! Zobnin forces a good save, low to his right from Subasic with a pinged effort from 20 yards. Good shot. Not far away at all.
117: Wow, wow, wow. Sochi is rocking. We are three minutes from penalties. Croatia will be furious with themselves after such a simple goal.
GOAL! RUSSIA 2-2 CROATIA (Fernandes, 115)
Fernandes leaps majestically to head in Dzagoev's inch-perfect free-kick from eight yards. The hosts are back in it! They have rescued this game.
The stadium explodes with noise. What a well-worked set-piece that was!
RUSSIA 1-2 CROATIA
114: YELLOW! Pivaric handles right on the edge of the area and goes in the book. Russia have a free-kick in a very dangerous position on the right edge of the box.
113: Subasic is busier than he's been all night now. He leaps to palm away a Smolov shot.
112: The corner finds Kuzyaev on the edge of the area. He shoots smartly but it's held well by Subasic. Croatia survive.
111: Zobnin earns a corner. The scarves wave. The crowd roar their team on.
110: Modric stands over a free-kick on the right and it eventually breaks to Mandzukic. His shot is easily held by Akinfeev.
109: YELLOW! Gazinsky rightly goes into the book for hacking down Mandzukic as he tries to break. He'll miss the England game if Russia turn this around!
107: Modric doesn't look tired as he dashes back into the left-back position to win the ball back for his team! What a player!
106: Croatia kick off. These two teams look absolutely exhausted. Can Russia find a leveller?
HT: That's half-time in extra-time. Croatia are 15 minutes from a date with England in Moscow on Wednesday night.
105+3: Subasic leaps to grab a Dzagoev free-kick and goes down, apparently in pain. He's got to keep Russia out for a further 15 minutes.
105: We'll have TWO added minutes on the first half of extra-time after the lengthy Croatian celebrations.
104: The gaffer Stanislav
Chercheshov is imploring the Sochi crowd to raise the noise levels and Yerokhin leaps to connect with a corner. Just wide.
103: SUB! Russia are desperate. Golovin is replaced by Dzagoev. They need a goal.
GOAL! RUSSIA 1-2 CROATIA (Vida, 100)
Croatia have a second and it's scored by their centre-half from a corner.
Modric sends in the delivery and Vida rises highest to head in. It may have nicked off Corluka on the way in but Vida has his shirt off and leads the celebrations. Is that the goal that wins this game?
RUSSIA 1-1 CROATIA
100: PENALTY APPEAL! Smolov is through and goes down under a Lovren challenge. The ref waves it away. There was nothing in that. Good call.
98: Subasic scampers across to gather a long ball. He looks fit enough to play on in goal. He could have a big few minutes ahead of him if this goes to penalties.
97: SUB! Croatia wanted to put Pjaca on, but Vrsaljko can't carry on and they put Corluka on instead.
Mandzukic is hobbling now. Croatia are walking wounded!!
95: Vrsaljko is in pain after pulling something and signals to the bench that he can't continue.
If they replace him, then if Subasic does go down, Croatia will NOT be able to replace their goalkeeper.
94: The prize is great. The quality is not. Gareth Southgate will be watching this somewhere, thinking there's little to fear on Wednesday night.
92: Golovin's corner is headed down by Lovren and Yerokhin can't get the ball out of his feet to shoot.
91: KICK-OFF! Here we go. Russia start the extra-time period.
Subasic is receiving some intense treatment from the Croatian medical team during the interval. It looks like they want him to carry on.
FT: There's nothing to separate them, so we go to extra-time.
Cheryshev opened the scoring after 31 minutes only for Kramaric to equalise eight minutes later. Perisic should have won it when he hit the post after an hour, but we will have an extra 30 to try and settle this.
90+4: Subasic is called into action to beat away Smolov's effort from a tight angle. I'm really not sure the goalkeeper is fully fit...
90+3: Croatia are on the attack. Russia are sitting deep. The Sochi fans jeer every time a player in black touches the ball.
90+1: Croatia would be able to use an additional substitute in extra-time. Subasic will battle on for now. It doesn't look as bad as first feared.
90: We will have FIVE extra minutes. Subasic is still getting treatment.
