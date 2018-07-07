Other matches

Sat 7th July

World Cup - Qtr Final

  • Russia vs Croatia
  • 7:00pm Saturday 7th July
  • Fisht Olympic Stadium   (Att: 44287)
AET

Russia 2

D Cheryshev (31),M Fernandes (115)

Croatia 2

A Kramaric (39),D Vida (100)

Croatia win 4-3 on penalties.

Reaction as Croatia book a place in the World Cup semi-final to play England after a penalty shoot-out victory over hosts Russia.

