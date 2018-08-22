Scunthorpe 0-5 Fleetwood: Joey Barton's side cruise to victory

2:31 Scunthorpe 0-5 Fleetwood Scunthorpe 0-5 Fleetwood

Three goals in five first-half minutes set rampant Joey Barton's Fleetwood on their way to an impressive 5-0 win away at Scunthorpe in Sky Bet League One on Wednesday night.

Ched Evans and winger Wes Burns both scored doubles inside the opening 45 minutes, with Ashley Hunter compounding the home side's misery after the break.

Scunthorpe had actually been the brighter of the two teams early on, but once Evans fired in from close range after Iron keeper Rory Watson had denied Hunter, the floodgates opened.

The on-loan Sheffield United striker scored his second of the night - and fourth of the season - three minutes later, nodding home a looping cross to the far post.

He then turned provider for Burns to race through and coolly lift a shot over the advancing keeper.

Already cruising to victory, the Cod Army added a fourth goal before the half-hour mark, Burns again the scorer after being afforded time and space to pick his spot from the edge of the area.

Cod Army stopper Alex Cairns reacted well to stop a shot from Josh Morris with his feet after the ball deflected off one of his own players.

However, Fleetwood wrapped up the scoring shortly before the hour mark with the best goal of the night, Hunter finding the top corner from 20 yards.