Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Wolves: Leo Bonatini and Helder Costa on target

Second-half goals from Leo Bonatini and Helder Costa sent Wolves through to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Bonatini fired Wolves in front eight minutes into the second half before substitute Costa made sure five minutes from time.

Nuno Espirito Santo made nine changes to the Wolves team that held Manchester City on Saturday, handing debuts to teenage midfielder Elliot Watt and Belgian defender Leander Dendoncker, who arrived on a season-long loan from Anderlecht.

Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay likewise signalled where the competition sat on his list of priorities as he made several changes, with academy graduate Jack Lee making his full debut in defence.

Wednesday were on top early on, with David Jones delivering a free-kick which took a couple of deflections before the ball ended up in the grateful hands of goalkeeper John Ruddy.

As Adama Tarore threatened to find a way through the home defence, Ash Baker did well to make an important challenge to stop his run.

Morgan Gibbs-White then failed to capitalise on a great opening for Wolves just after the half-hour mark, dragging his shot wide of Joe Wildsmith's left-hand post after being put through on goal by Bonatini.

Gibbs-White also had a shot deflected over before the interval after trading passes with Bonatini.

Leo Bonatini celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game

Soon after the match restarted Traore, who was causing problems for Wednesday with his blistering pace, slipped the ball through to Gibbs-White inside the area, but he shot straight at Wildsmith.

Moments later, another burst of pace from Traore saw him advance to the right-hand byline before pulling the ball back to Bonatini, who fired low into the net from 12 yards out.

Gibbs-White went close to putting Wolves further ahead with a long-range effort which struck the outside of Wildsmith's left-hand post.

At the other end Ruddy made a fine save to protect his side's lead, reaching high to his left to claw the ball away when Steven Fletcher's overhead shot appeared destined for the net.

Fernando Forestieri then struck a free-kick which forced Ruddy to get down to his left to make the save.

Traore created some space for himself on the left-hand side of the area after evading a couple of defenders, but his angled shot was easily saved by Wildsmith.

But the second goal did eventually come from the penalty spot, with Costa scoring after he was fouled in the area by Morgan Fox.