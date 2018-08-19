Sunderland 3-0 Scunthorpe: Max Power and Josh Maja score in win

2:16 Sunderland 3-0 Scunthorpe Sunderland 3-0 Scunthorpe

Sunderland maintained their unbeaten start to the Sky Bet League One season with three first-half goals securing a 3-0 victory over Scunthorpe on Sunday.

Max Power, Josh Maja and Chris Maguire were all on target before the break as Jack Ross' side outlined their promotion credentials following last season's relegation from the Championship.

Sunderland dominated from the outset and claimed the lead midway through the first half as Bryan Oviedo turned his marker inside-out before standing up a cross from the left, and Power headed home from 10 yards.

The hosts doubled their lead three minutes later, with Oviedo, who could still leave before the international transfer window closes at the end of the month, once again the architect.

He moved the ball infield from the left, enabling Maja to sweep home his third goal in as many league games.

A third goal arrived three minutes before the break, and it was the pick of the bunch as Lyden Gooch exchanged passes with George Honeyman before crossing for Maguire, who converted via an impudent back-heel.