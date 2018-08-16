Sunderland v Sheff Wednesday preview: Carabao Cup clash live on Sky Sports

Sunderland boss Jack Ross will attempt a balancing act in Thursday night’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with Sheffield Wednesday with one eye on a busy week ahead.

The Black Cats face Scunthorpe, Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon, the latter two away from home, in Sky Bet League One inside a week from Sunday, and Ross could protect his key men.

Josh Maja is the club's only fit striker and he is likely to be rested, as is central defender Glenn Loovens, with Denver Hume, Alim Ozturk, Luke Molyneux, Luke O'Nien and Elliot Embleton among those who could get the nod.

Ethan Robson and Reece James are available after injury, but Donald Love, Tom Flanagan, Dylan McGeouch, Aiden McGeady, Charlie Wyke, Jerome Sinclair and Duncan Watmore are still out.

Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay is also likely to shuffle his pack with Sunday's Sky Bet Championship clash with Brentford following hot on the heels of the game at the Stadium of Light.

Defender Morgan Fox and striker Lucas Joao will miss out with back and groin injuries respectively, with the manager planning to decide on his starting line-up after training on Wednesday.

Jordan Thorniley replaced Fox during Saturday's 1-1 league draw with Hull, while Steven Fletcher deputised up front for the suspended Atdhe Nuhiu in his first start since December.

Nuhiu, who was sent off for a second bookable offence during the 3-2 opening day defeat at Wigan, is available once again, while George Boyd and David Jones will hope for a first taste of action this season.

Opta stats

Sunderland's 1-3 loss to Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light last term was their first home defeat against Wednesday since August 1969.

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to win consecutive competitive away trips to Sunderland for the first time since 1914.

