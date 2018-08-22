FK Sudava v Celtic preview: Leigh Griffiths aiming for century in Europa League play-off

Leigh Griffiths celebrates his 99th goal for Celtic with Scott Brown

Leigh Griffiths is aiming for his 100th Celtic goal during the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie with FK Sudava on Thursday.

The Hoops have missed out on the Champions League group stages for the first time under Brendan Rodgers, falling to a 3-2 aggregate defeat to AEK Athens in the third round of qualifying last week.

They will now take on Lithuanian side FK Sudava for a place in the Europa League group stages, and striker Griffiths is just one goal shy of his century for Celtic having netted his 99th in Saturday's 3-1 cup win over Partick Thistle.

"I will take them all, regardless of it's a 30-yard screamer or a one-yard tap-in, I'll take them all," he told the club's official website.

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic missed out on the Champions League

"Obviously I got the goal early [against Partick] and I was thinking, one more chance and I'll try and put it away. It wasn't to be but I'll look forward to Thursday and, if I get a chance, I'll try and stick it away and get to 100."

Team news

Brendan Rodgers has said that Dedryck Boyata could be included for the trip to Lithuania after the defender missed both legs against AEK Athens, citing an injury.

He said: "I had a long chat with Dedryck the other day. We have created a wee bit of distance from what happened last week. We will look at that over the weekend but Dedryck is still a Celtic player and I want to have him involved."

Striker Odsonne Edouard is an injury doubt while Daniel Arzani could miss out as he continues to work on his fitness.