Brendan Rodgers says Dedryck Boyata is set for Celtic return this week

Brendan Rodgers revealed Dedryck Boyata could be back in the Celtic team for the Europa League play-off clash with Suduva on Thursday night.

The Belgium defender was missing when the Hoops crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers with a 3-2 aggregate defeat to AEK Athens in Greece on Tuesday night claiming he was injured.

Boyata, 27, was sent to train with the club’s under-20s on Saturday while Celtic were beating Partick Thistle 3-1 in their Scottish League Cup last-16 clash at the Energy Check stadium at Firhill.

Afterwards, Rodgers claimed Boyata would “absolutely” have a chance of playing in the first leg in Lithuania.

The Northern Irishman said: “I had a long chat with Dedryck the other day. We have created a wee bit of distance from what happened last week.

“We will look at that over the weekend but Dedryck is still a Celtic player and I want to have him involved.

“He has been with us a couple of years. I know he is a good guy.

“Everyone makes a mistake but if there is a mistake made, I know sometimes it is not the way in the modern life, but people need a chance to redeem themselves and I would like to have him involved because he is a top-class player.”

Asked if Boyata had apologised, Rodgers said: “Whatever has been said is obviously internal but of course, before anyone will join the group that will always have to be the case, to staff and to players.

“When he joins the group that will be the case.”

Rodgers also believes Celtic fans will also accept the return of the former Manchester City player.

Celtic won 3-1 at Partick Thistle on Saturday

“Redemption always takes a wee bit of time,” he said.

“The Celtic supporters are demanding supporters but they also accept as well and if Dedryck puts on the shirt again, and I know he will be as committed as ever, and if you show that commitment, the Celtic support will always be behind you.”

Striker Leigh Griffiths’ goal after 17 minutes gave the under-strength visitors the interval lead, cancelled out in the 72nd minute by Jags attacker Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo.

However, quickfire goals from substitute Moussa Dembele and Tom Rogic got Celtic back to winning ways after two successive defeats.

Rodgers said: ”We made lots of changes but we were too passive. But the objective was to get through to the quarter-finals.

“I have always been about the performance as well as the result and our pressing and intensity wasn’t at a good enough level today.”

Rodgers also revealed French striker Odsonne Edouard is a doubt for the trip to Lithuania with a knock while left-back Kieran Tierney will be back after missing the Jags game with a calf problem.

Thistle boss Alan Archibald said: “We probably gave them a wee fright.

“I was delighted to get the goal and for 70 minutes we matched them in terms of their combination play but the second goal, which was two give-and go situations, we don’t deal with it and we have to do better.”