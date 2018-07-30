Tottenham v AC Milan preview: Mauricio Pochettino missing several midfielders

Tottenham will once again be without a number of first-team regulars when they take on AC Milan in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday.

In particular, manager Mauricio Pochettino will be missing several midfield players at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota after Victor Wanyama and youngster Tashan Oakley-Boothe were both forced to return home early from the United States with injury.

Kenya international Wanyama has damaged the same knee that he hurt last season when he was ruled out for four months, joining Harry Winks and Joshua Onomah on the sidelines.

Moussa Sissoko injured his hamstring against Barca

Meanwhile, England international Eric Dier and Belgium star Mousa Dembele are not due back in training until August 6 following the World Cup.

However, with France midfielder Moussa Sissoko having also been forced off early against Barcelona at the weekend with a hamstring problem, Pochettino will not have many options in that area of the field against Milan.

"It's minor. Maybe he was a bit tired, but it's not a big issue," was Pochettino's assessment of Sissoko's injury on Sunday, although it is expected the player will undergo a scan at some point to determine the extent of the damage.

As a result, Pochettino is expected to again use young midfielders Luke Amos and Oliver Skipp against Milan as the club look to end their US tour on a winning note.

Spurs then travel to the Municipal de Montilivi to take on Girona in their final warm-up game, before kicking the new season off against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday August 11, a match you can see live on Sky Sports Premier League.