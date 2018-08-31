Watford v Tottenham preview: Hugo Lloris to miss out with thigh injury

Watford v Tottenham live on Sky Sports Premier League from 3.30pm on Sunday

Hugo Lloris will not feature for Tottenham on Renault Super Sunday as they travel to Watford, with the goalkeeper suffering a thigh injury.

The Spurs captain did play during Monday's 3-0 win against Manchester United following news he was facing a drink-driving charge, but will not feature at Vicarage Road after suffering a strain.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has warned his side they will suffer if they start to believe they are the real deal after their impressive win at Old Trafford.

"The first half I wasn't happy and I translated that to the players. We need to fight against the perception," he said. "But of course the team showed character and in the second half we were much better.

"We need to show we are contenders during 10 months and we need to improve our performance. We're going to play on Sunday against a very good team - a team that's going to fight and is in a very good moment.

"After three games, they're over the moon. Of course, if we're not ready and we believe because we beat Manchester United 3-0 that all is fantastic, I think we are going to crash."

Watford have also begun the season well - winning their opening three Premier League games along with Spurs, Liverpool and Chelsea - and were also drawn against Tottenham for the third round of the Carabao Cup after they beat Reading 2-0 on Wednesday.

Manager Javi Gracia wants his side to keep up their recent form, saying: "It won't be different than the other ones. For me, all the games are important and after winning three games, we know we have the chance to win another one at home with the support of our fans.

"Now, we feel comfortable, we feel stronger and we think we are able to go on in the same way."

Team news

Lloris will be joined on the sidelines by Moussa Dembele (hamstring) while Erik Lamela (hamstring) will be assessed and Victor Wanyama (knee) is back in full training. Son Heung-min is still away on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Games.

Gracia has a nearly fully fit squad to choose from, with on Tom Cleverley (Achilles) missing through injury. Nathaniel Chalobah limped off with cramp in midweek, but is set to be available while Miguel Britos has shaken off a knock.

Gerard Deulofeu can also be selected after returning to full training this week, but he may not be rushed back into the side too quickly.

Opta stats

Watford are winless in their last 13 meetings with Tottenham in all competitions (D3 L10) since a 3-2 win at White Hart Lane in a League Cup tie in October 1994.

Tottenham are unbeaten in 12 league meetings with Watford (W8 D4) since a 0-1 loss at Vicarage Road in May 1987.

Watford are looking to win their first four league matches of a season for only the second time in their entire history, also doing so in the 1988-89 campaign when they were in the second tier.

Spurs have won more Premier League points than any other side in 2018 (49), winning 15 and drawing four of their 21 matches.

Watford's Roberto Pereyra has had a hand in nine goals in his last nine Premier League appearances at Vicarage Road (7 goals, 2 assists).

Lucas Moura has been involved in eight goals in his eight starts for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions (4 goals, 4 assists).

Since Javier Gracia's first home Premier League match in charge of Watford, only Liverpool (7) have won more home games than the Hornets (6).

Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored 19 goals in his last 16 Premier League starts in games played on Sunday.

Merson's prediction

Spurs have to cement what they did on Monday at Old Trafford. You can't go to Manchester United and win and then drop points, or even lose, at Watford. It'll be a tough game for Spurs but they normally do well there and have ripped them to shreds in the past.

Watford have started well, they were my team to go down but they've got virtually a quarter of the points they need already and we're three weeks into the season. They've got a bit more about them than Huddersfield, who started well and stayed up last season. They've got players who can do something in a game, like Roberto Pereyra and Troy Deeney.

PAUL PREDICTS: 0-3 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

