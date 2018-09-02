Alisson blotted his copybook after being left red-faced in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium, but will the Brazilian now change his ways?

Alisson was caught in possession by Kelechi Iheanacho, who squared the ball for Rachid Ghezzal to reduce the deficit, and the 25-year-old admitted afterwards that he had made a 'bad judgement'.

The Sunday Supplement panel have been impressed by Liverpool's £67million new arrival in his opening four Premier League games, but agree his desire to play out from the back always looked like it would back-fire at some point.

While Alisson's error didn't prove costly, it brought back into focus what managers expect from their last line of defence, and the panel were keen to share their views on who they believe is the best exemplar of a modern-day goalkeeper....

Jonathan Northcroft (Football Correspondent, Sunday Times)

"Petr Cech is a good example as within his time, before the age of the sweeper-keeper, he was as good as it gets. What he had and what the great keepers have is the aura that Peter Schmeichel used to have.

"David De Gea has it now, but maybe he lacks the ball-playing capabilities. If you speak to an old goalkeeper, they say the most important thing is keeping the ball out of the back of the net.

"The point with Alisson is that he's a very good goalkeeper, and he made good saves yesterday. He came for crosses and first and foremost he does the basics right.

"But it is an asset in the modern age if you can play a little bit as well. It has to be someone who works with the defence as a unit.

"The point Jurgen Klopp wanted to make is that the defence had almost got carried away with how good Alisson is on the ball and he felt they were giving him the ball too much. It was a bad back-pass and then nobody moved.

"Klopp said that he's not the solution, he's just an option. For Alisson to be a top No 1, he and the defence have to be on the same page."

John Cross (Chief Football Writer, Daily Mirror)

"If you ask defenders, they will want the ball-playing goalkeeper. It's not a question of being worried or intimidated about being played a dangerous pass.

"It's far less dangerous than the old-fashioned goalkeeper who pumps it long and 50 per cent of the time you will concede possession and invite pressure back on yourselves.

"You speak to full-backs at top clubs, and they will want the goalkeeper playing it short. We've moved on, football changes.

"If I had to look for a goalkeeper that encompasses everything - a shot stopper who's comfortable at his feet, and also the sweeper-keeper, I think it's Hugo Lloris. He ticks all the boxes."

Ollie Holt (Chief Sports Writer, Mail On Sunday)

"Klopp spoke quite openly about Alisson's mistake and said it was always going to happen. Now that it has happened, it's not going to happen again. I think they will learn from it, even though it is Alisson's style.

"Clearly, it was an eye-catching error, but we saw the nice little dink he did against Brighton over (Anthony) Knockaert last weekend. As Klopp said afterwards, there's a time and a place.

"It was a dry pitch and a bit bobbly, so it wasn't the time to attempt a Cruyff Turn on the byline. The keepers who do play out from the back now have become our darlings.

"We eulogised Jordan Pickford at the World Cup and it's the way forward. It's much better to watch, but it comes with risks."