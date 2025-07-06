 Skip to content

England men's cricket results and fixtures 2025: The Ashes, ICC Champions Trophy, Test matches vs India and more

England men's busy year in 2025 ends with Ashes series in Australia; Ben Stokes' Test side also play home matches against Zimbabwe and India; white-ball assignments include home fixtures against West Indies and South Africa; Brendon McCullum now coaching England across all formats

Thursday 26 June 2025 07:33, UK

Joe Root, England, cricket (Getty Images)
Image: Will Joe Root help England to Ashes glory against Australia?

Results and fixtures for Tests, one-day internationals and T20 internationals for England men in 2025, a year which ends with an Ashes series in Australia.

T20 international series in India (January-February)

All times UK and Ireland

One-day international series in India (February)

ICC Champions Trophy (February-March)

One-off Test at home to Zimbabwe (May)

Image: Will Jofra Archer play Test cricket for England in 2025?

One-day international series at home to West Indies (May-June)

T20 international series at home to West Indies (June)

Test series at home to India (June-July)

  • First Test (Headingley): Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - England won by five wickets
  • Second Test: Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - India win by 336 runs
  • Third Test: Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 (11am) - Lord's, London
  • Fourth Test: Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 (11am) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
  • Fifth Test: Thursday July 31-Monday August 4 (11am) - The Kia Oval, London

One-day international series at home to South Africa (September)

  • First ODI: Tuesday September 2 (1pm) - Headingley, Leeds
  • Second ODI: Thursday September 4 (1pm) - Lord's, London
  • Third ODI: Sunday September 7 (11am) - Utilita Bowl, Southampton

T20 international series at home to South Africa (September)

  • First T20: Wednesday September 10 (6.30pm) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  • Second T20: Friday September 12 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
  • Third T20: Sunday September 14 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

T20 international series in Ireland (September)

  • First T20: Wednesday September 17 (3pm) - Malahide, Dublin
  • Second T20: Friday September 19 (3pm) - Malahide, Dublin
  • Third T20: Sunday September 21 (3pm) - Malahide, Dublin

The Ashes in Australia (November 2025-January 2026)

  • First Test: Friday November 21-Tuesday November 25 (2.30am) - Optus Stadium, Perth
  • Second Test: Thursday December 4-Monday December 8 (4.30am) - The Gabba, Brisbane
  • Third Test: Wednesday December 17-Sunday December 21 (12am) - Adelaide Oval
  • Fourth Test: Thursday December 25-Monday December 29 (11.30pm) - Melbourne Cricket Ground
  • Fifth Test: Sunday January 4-Thursday January 8 (11.30pm) - Sydney Cricket Ground

