 Skip to content

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Full fixture list for February's event in South Africa with all matches live on Sky Sports

Australia are the defending Women's T20 World Cup champions after beating India in the 2020 final at MCG; England, who last won the tournament on home soil in 2009, begin their campaign against West Indies on February 11; hosts South Africa start competition vs Sri Lanka on February 10

Wednesday 21 December 2022 16:16, UK

Australian players celebrate their win over India in the Women...s T20 World Cup cricket final match in Melbourne, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Asanka Ratnayake)..
Image: Australia are the defending ICC Women's T20 World Cup champions

The full fixture list for the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, with all matches live on Sky Sports.

Women's T20 World Cup - full fixture list (all times UK and Ireland)

February 10 - South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Cape Town (5pm)

February 11 - West Indies vs England, Paarl (1pm)

February 11 - Australia vs New Zealand, Paarl (5pm)

February 12 - India vs Pakistan, Cape Town (1pm)

Trending

February 12 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Cape Town (5pm)

February 13 - Ireland vs England, Paarl (11am)

Also See:

February 13 - South Africa vs New Zealand, Paarl (5pm)

February 14 - Australia vs Bangladesh, Gqeberha (5pm)

February 15 - West Indies vs India, Cape Town (1pm)

February 15 - Pakistan vs Ireland, Cape Town (5pm)

February 16 - Sri Lanka vs Australia, Gqeberha (1pm)

February 17 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Cape Town (1pm)

February 17 - West Indies vs Ireland, Cape Town (5pm)

February 18 - England vs India, Gqeberha (1pm)

February 18 - South Africa vs Australia, Gqeberha (5pm)

February 19 - Pakistan vs West Indies, Paarl (1pm)

February 19 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Paarl (5pm)

February 20 - Ireland vs India, Gqeberha (1pm)

February 21 - England vs Pakistan, Cape Town (1pm)

February 21 - South Africa vs Bangladesh, Cape Town (5pm)

Knockout stage

February 23 - First semi-final, Cape Town (1pm)

February 24 - Second semi-final, Cape Town (1pm)

February 26 - Final, Cape Town (1pm)

Both semi-finals and the final have reserve days

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Bring the blockbusters home this Christmas