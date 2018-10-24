Wesley Fofana and Bernard Le Roux ruled out for France's November internationals

Wesley Fofana has a thigh injury

Centre Wesley Fofana and forward Bernard Le Roux will miss France's upcoming November internationals through injury, with Yoann Huget and Felix Lambey called up as replacements.

The 29-year-old Le Roux, who has made 33 appearances for France, suffered a facial injury in Racing 92's victory over Ulster on Saturday, while Fofana has failed to recover from a thigh problem sustained in September.

France coach Jacques Brunel has called up experienced Toulouse winger Huget to replace Fofana, a scorer of 15 international tries, while Lyon second row Lambey takes the spot of South African-born Le Roux, hoping to win a second cap.

Bernard Le Roux misses out

Huget last played for France in November 2017, when Guy Noves was still in charge, while Lambey's sole international match came in New Zealand in June.

Brunel's side face South Africa at the Stade de France on November 10, before further games against Argentina the following weekend and Fiji on November 24 as they build towards next year's World Cup in Japan.