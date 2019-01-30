Discussions continue regarding possible World League

The all-conquering New Zealand team are likely candidates for any potential World League

Discussions over setting up a World League for international rugby teams have concluded with the sport's global governing body being told to provide greater detail regarding the proposal.

Talks about an idea that was initially floated by World Rugby vice chairman Agustin Pichot four months ago reached a key phase when the chief executives of all tier one and two nations gathered in Los Angles on Monday and Tuesday.

Upon completion of the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship, Pichot has called for the strongest teams to clash in a global knockout tournament that will be staged annually in the autumn and would conclude in a final.

The proposal remains under consideration with unions continuing to explore its feasibility, but World Rugby must produce a more comprehensive plan including an outline of the commercial benefits.

Agustin Pichot originally suggested the idea of an annual World Championship

A World Rugby spokesperson said: "Following positive and productive meetings with union and competition CEOs in Los Angeles, World Rugby has been tasked to continue exploring the viability of potential global competition formats.

"The objective of this exploratory work is to deliver a global competition product and commercial model that will deliver greater value and certainty to all unions by building on the strong foundations of existing competitions and invigorating the July and November windows.

"World Rugby would like to thank the stakeholders involved for their contribution to this important project that has the clear potential to enhance the international game for unions, players and fans."

A number of obstacles block the path to the World League being set up, among them the need for an extended autumn window of five weeks to stage the additional international games - a move that would be opposed by clubs.