Eddie Jones to coach Barbarians against Fiji in November

Eddie Jones will lead the Barbarians for the first time against Fiji

England head coach Eddie Jones will take charge of the Barbarians when they face Fiji at Twickenham on November 16.

This will be the first time Jones has coached the Baa-Baas, with the game coming just two weeks after the end of the World Cup in Japan.

Jones has, however, worked under Jake White as assistant coach for the Barbarians when they played his home nation Australia in 2008 in the first rugby match to be held at the new Wembley Stadium.

"It's a huge honour to be invited to coach the Barbarians," said Jones.

"The club perfectly embodies the values and traditions of the sport and fans can expect to see an exciting match between two sides who like to play end-to-end running rugby.

"2019 is a massive year for international rugby and I'm looking forward to returning to Twickenham after a successful World Cup campaign to coach a Barbarians team containing some of the stars of the tournament."

The two sides last met at Twickenham in November 2013, when the representative XV beat Fiji 43-19.

England defeated the Baa-Baas 51-43 in west London earlier this month, although former Northampton head coach Jim Mallinder was in charge of the home side on that occasion.

England's next fixture is against Wales at Twickenham on August 11 - live on Sky Sports.

Jones' side begin their World Cup campaign against Tonga in Sapporo on September 22.